Warriors Look to Stay in the Win Column

Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Last night, the Warriors came out with a strong first period to put together a win over the Wenatchee Wild to bring their season total to 15-19-3-1.

Steven Steranka got the team off to an early start, followed by goals from Connor Schmidt and Ethan Semeniuk. The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. Kyle Jones made 39 saves on 41 shots.

Carson Smith made his WHL debut last night. His very first shift led to a scoring chance, but Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik made the save. Smith went on to record another two shots in his first WHL game.

Last night, the Tri-City Americans travelled to Vancouver to take on the Giants. The Americans fell 4 - 3, bringing their season record to 20-15-3-0. Carter Kingerski, Savin Virk, and Jakob Vanecek each tallied a goal in the loss. The Americans went one for four on the power play and two for two on the penalty kill. In net, Ryan Grout made 27 saves on 31 shots.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







