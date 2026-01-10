Warriors Look to Stay in the Win Column
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Last night, the Warriors came out with a strong first period to put together a win over the Wenatchee Wild to bring their season total to 15-19-3-1.
Steven Steranka got the team off to an early start, followed by goals from Connor Schmidt and Ethan Semeniuk. The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. Kyle Jones made 39 saves on 41 shots.
Carson Smith made his WHL debut last night. His very first shift led to a scoring chance, but Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik made the save. Smith went on to record another two shots in his first WHL game.
Last night, the Tri-City Americans travelled to Vancouver to take on the Giants. The Americans fell 4 - 3, bringing their season record to 20-15-3-0. Carter Kingerski, Savin Virk, and Jakob Vanecek each tallied a goal in the loss. The Americans went one for four on the power play and two for two on the penalty kill. In net, Ryan Grout made 27 saves on 31 shots.
Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026
- Warriors Look to Stay in the Win Column - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Warriors - January 10, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: January 10 vs Kelowna - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Can't Claw Past Tigers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preston OT Winner, Lin's 3 Points Lift Giants Past Americans 4-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Moose Jaw Claws out 4-2 Win at Wenatchee Friday - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Warriors Look to Stay in the Win Column
- Early Push Sends Warriors to Win over Wild
- Warriors Head South to Begin Road Swing
- McFadden, O'Leary Look Forward to Team Bonding and New Competition on US Road Swing
- Warriors Go 0-2-2-0 in Season Series with Medicine Hat Tigers