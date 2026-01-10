Oil Kings and Raiders Collide in Prince Albert

Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders put their win streaks on the line tonight as the two meet for the third time this season.

The Oil Kings, winners of seven straight, are coming off a 3-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night when they scored a three of their goals on the powerplay. So far in the month of January, the powerplay has been red hot, going 6-for-18.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have won six games in a row, most recently a 6-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos last night in a game where the Raiders outshot the Broncos 40-12.

Edmonton and Prince Albert, along with the Medicine Hat Tigers continue to jockey for top spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference with all three clubs separated by just a single point. The Oil Kings are 28-7-3-1 on the season, while the Raiders are 28-5-4-0.

This will mark the third of four meetings between the Oil Kings and the Raiders with both teams earning one win to this point, and both games going into overtime. The road team has also won both games and each team has scored six goals in the series. Miroslav Holinka and Lukas Sawchyn each have three points to lead the season series offensively for Edmonton.







