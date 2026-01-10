Oil Kings and Raiders Collide in Prince Albert
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders put their win streaks on the line tonight as the two meet for the third time this season.
The Oil Kings, winners of seven straight, are coming off a 3-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night when they scored a three of their goals on the powerplay. So far in the month of January, the powerplay has been red hot, going 6-for-18.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have won six games in a row, most recently a 6-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos last night in a game where the Raiders outshot the Broncos 40-12.
Edmonton and Prince Albert, along with the Medicine Hat Tigers continue to jockey for top spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference with all three clubs separated by just a single point. The Oil Kings are 28-7-3-1 on the season, while the Raiders are 28-5-4-0.
This will mark the third of four meetings between the Oil Kings and the Raiders with both teams earning one win to this point, and both games going into overtime. The road team has also won both games and each team has scored six goals in the series. Miroslav Holinka and Lukas Sawchyn each have three points to lead the season series offensively for Edmonton.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026
- Chiefs Face off against Royals for Second Night of Back-To-Back on the Island - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings and Raiders Collide in Prince Albert - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Look to Stay in the Win Column - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans vs Warriors - January 10, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: January 10 vs Kelowna - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Can't Claw Past Tigers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preston OT Winner, Lin's 3 Points Lift Giants Past Americans 4-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Moose Jaw Claws out 4-2 Win at Wenatchee Friday - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.