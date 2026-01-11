Oil Kings Finish Road Swing Perfect After Win in Prince Albert
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Prince Albert, Sask. - It certainly felt like the playoffs on Saturday night in Prince Albert as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 5-3 for their eighth win in a row.
Edmonton was outshot 12-4 in the first period, but gave up just a single goal to the Raiders as Owen Corkish gave Prince Albert the 1-0.
The Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the second as Braeden Cootes got his first goal as a Raider. Shortly after that though, the Oil Kings turn up the heat as Lukas Sawchyn tipped on an Ethan MacKenzie shot to make it 2-1. 1:10 after that, Blake Fiddler's seventh of the year tied the game at two. That was followed just a few minutes later as Noa Ta'amu's first of the season gave the Oil Kings their first lead of the hockey game.
With less than two minutes to play though, the Raiders tied the game, courtesy of Max Heise to make it 3-3, setting up an exciting third period.
Prince Albert ultimately outshot the Oil Kings 15-5 in the third, but Edmonton was able to score a clutch goal at the 7:34 mark of the period as Miroslav Holinka backhanded a shot past Michal Orsulak to make it 4-3. The Raiders would push late, but Edmonton weathered the storm as Ethan Simcoe stopped 34 of 37 shots he saw in the contest.
Max Curran added a late empty net goal for the Oil Kings to make it 5-3 as the Oil Kings finished up their three-game road trip through Saskatchewan with six of a possible six points.
