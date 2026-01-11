Cougars Drop Sixth Straight in 4-1 Setback to Everett

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars dropped their sixth game in a row, falling 4-1 to the Everett SIlvertips, Saturday at the CN Centre. Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding in the Cougar goal, making 40 saves. Kooper Gizowski scored the lone goal for the Cougars.

The opening period was played at a high pace with chances at both ends, and it was the Cougars who struck first. Kooper Gizowski ripped a power-play one-timer from the right circle, set up by Anders Miller, for his 18th of the season. Prince George carried the 1-0 lead out of the period, with Josh Ravensbergen sharp between the pipes, stopping all 15 shots he faced.

In the second, Everett sustained pressure and was rewarded on the man advantage. Rylan Gould tapped home his 10th of the season through the legs of Ravensbergen at the 6:31 mark. The Silvertips then grabbed their first lead of the night late in the frame, as Carter Bear snapped a shot from the right circle at 17:17 to give Everett a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes.

Everett added to their lead in the early going with Kayd Ruedig making a terrific move around a Cougar and firing home his first goal as a Silvertips at the 4:21 mark. The Tips then added to the lead with an empty netter coming off the stick of Zackary Shantz at 19:16.







