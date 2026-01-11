Bear Nets Winner in 4-1 Dub over Cougars

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Carter Bear potted the game-winning goal in his return to the Silvertips lineup as Everett bested the Prince George Cougars 4-1 at the CN Centre Saturday night.

The Cougars got on the board first as Kooper Gizowski wired a powerplay goal 18:35 into the first period. Everett responded with a powerplay goal of their own, as Rylan Gould tipped his 10th goal of the season 6:31 into the second. Bear rifled a second man advantage goal at 17:17, ripping a wrister over the shoulder of Joshua Ravensbergen for his 14th of the year.

Newcomer Kayd Ruedig contributed his first goal as a Silvertip and 11th of the season at 4:21 in the third, dangling out forechecker Terik Parascak and sniping a shot from the slot. Zack Shantz tacked on an empty netter at 19:16 to cap off the victory.

Anders Miller stopped 24 of 25 in the win, his 15th of the year.

Everett becomes the first team in the CHL to reach the 30-win mark, sitting at 30-5-2-1.







