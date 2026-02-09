Road Tips: Silvertips Prepare for Central Swing

The Everett Silvertips venture out on their road trip through Alberta this week to face five different teams for the first and only time this regular season. Here's your Alberta team cheat sheet and preview of the week ahead:

Headed North Hot

The Silvertips carry momentum with them into the Swing as they are currently riding a nine-game win streak. All three forwards on their top line are on a four-game point streak in Matias Vanhanen, Julius Miettinen, and Carter Bear. Miettinen and Bear have joined Zackary Shantz in scoring 20 goals on the season. Bear has recorded two multi goal games in the last four games including a hat trick at home on Feb. 6 against the Kamloops Blazers.

Goaltending has been hot for the Silvertips, with both Anders Miller and Raiden LeGall both tied for third in the league with 21 wins- only two behind Medicine Hat's Jordan Switzer. Miller in particular leads all qualified goaltenders in goals-against average (2.33) and ranks fourth in save percentage (.913).

Jesse Heslop sits at 197 career points, three away from becoming just the eighth Tip to reach 200. Meanwhile, Zackary Shantz is on track to play his 200th game on the last stop of the Swing at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

The Matchups

Tuesday, Feb. 10 at Red Deer - 6 p.m. PT. The Silvertips open the swing at Marchant Crane Centrium against the Red Deer Rebels. The Rebels are team to former Silvertips Cole Temple (out due to injury) and Cameron Dillard. Other faces familiar to the Western Conference on the Rebels' roster include Cameron Kuzma (SEA), Tyson Yaremko (POR), Patrick Sopiarz (PG), Kalder Varga (KEL), and Jiri Kamas (PEN). Their record is 19-27-2-2 (42 points, 8th in Eastern Conference) and they are led by Beckett Hamilton and Talon Brigley- both on three-game point streaks and more than 30 points this season.

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at Edmonton - 6 p.m. PT. The Oil Kings sit third in the Eastern Conference at 34-11-3-2 (73 points) and have a multitude of players busy on the stat sheet. Lukas Sawchyn has recorded 72 points in 50 games this season thus far, while Czech forward Miroslav Holinka has 30 goals and 35 assists on the season. Edmonton acquired overage defenseman Carter Sotheran from Portland at the trade deadline, who has tallied 11 points in his last four games with a hat trick against Moose Jaw.

Friday, Feb. 13 at Lethbridge - 6 p.m. PT. The Lethbridge Hurricanes are 16-35-0-1 (33 points, 10th in Eastern Conference). Owen Berge, brother of Silvertip alum Parker Berge, has seven goals in the last five games including a hat trick against Calgary on Jan. 30 and a two-goal night on Feb. 7 at Saskatoon. NHL Draft-eligible forward Easton Daneault has six points in his seven games. Former Silvertip Andrew Petruk has appeared in 40 games for Lethbridge, posting four goals and four assists with 40 PIM.

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Medicine Hat - 6 p.m. PT. The Silvertips meet with the reigning WHL Champions and number one team in the Central Division, the Medicine Hat Tigers, on Valentine's Day. The Tigers are 36-9-3-3 (78 points, 2nd in Eastern Conference) and are led by twin brothers Liam and Markus Ruck. Both Ruck brothers sit at 72 points on the season with Liam logging 32 goals and 40 assists and Markus recording 13 goals and 59 assists. Jordan Switzer, 2007-born netminder, is the winningest goalie in the WHL at 23-6-1-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Monday, Feb. 16 at Calgary - 12 p.m. PT. The road trip is wrapped up with a matinee at the Saddledome against the 29-13-6-1 Hitmen (65 points, 4th in Eastern Conference). The Silvertips will square off against some familiar faces in Jakub Seidl, Caine Wilke, and Julien Maze. Maze has 60 points so far this season, earning 29 of those in 20 games with the Hitmen. Other big point scorers for Calgary include Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Kale Dach (58 points in 45 games) and Russian import Andrei Molgachev (46 points in 43 games).

Clinching Scenarios

The magic number for the Everett Silvertips to clinch a spot in the 2026 playoffs is only two, gained by them or lost by the Portland Winterhawks. The U.S. Diviison title magic number is down to six points to be gained by the Silvertips or lost by Tri-City.

