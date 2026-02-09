Rebels this Week

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rebels enter this week on a three-game winning streak and in a playoff spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

February 7 - In their first home game in over two weeks the Rebels downed the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 5-2 at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Aleksey Chichkin, Talon Brigley, Tyson Yaremko, Beckett Hamilton, and Landon MacSwain each scored once. MacSwain also had two assists for a three-point game. Matthew Kondro made 28 saves for his third win in a row. Red Deer outshot Moose Jaw 48-30 and was 1-for-2 on power plays while the Warriors were 0-for-4.

February 3 - The Rebels wrapped up their six-game B.C. road trip with an impressive 3-2 win over the Prince George Cougars at CN Centre. Cameron Kuzma, Poul Andersen, and Patrick Sopiarz each scored while Matthew Kondro turned in 27 saves in a first-star performance. Prince George outshot Red Deer 29-27 and was 1-for-2 on power plays while the Rebels were 1-for-4.

February 1 - In a game between two teams desperate to end lengthy losing streaks the Rebels defeated the Vancouver Giants 2-1 at the Langley Events Centre. Talon Brigley and Nate Yellowaga each scored once while Matthew Kondro made 22 saves. Red Deer outshot Vancouver 37-23 and was 1-for-3 on power plays while the Giants were 1-for-2.

The Rebels are now three points ahead of the Regina Pats for 8 th place in the WHL Eastern Conference and just two points back of Moose Jaw for 7 th.

THIS WEEK

The Rebels a busy and challenging week ahead that includes three games versus two of the top-rated teams in the WHL, as well as one of the most popular home games of the season.

Tuesday, Feb. 10 - The Rebels welcome Landon DuPont and the league leading Everett Silvertips to the Marchant Crane Centrium for the only time this season. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13 - The Central Division leading Medicine Hat Tigers come to town for a 7 p.m. tilt at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

Sunday, Feb. 15 - It's the annual Sockey Day in Red Deer Matinee as the Rebels host the Lethbridge Hurricanes at 4 p.m. Rebels fans are encouraged to bring donations of new socks to toss onto the ice during the first intermission in support of United Way Central Alberta. Stick around after the game for the annual Paint the Ice Party, presented by Nova Chemicals.

Monday, Feb. 16 - It's another matinee affair as the Rebels visit the Tigers for a 4 p.m. contest at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

ALRIGHT HAMILTON

Sophomore forward Beckett Hamilton has been named to the Team East roster for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game - February 18 at the Langley Events Centre. Hamilton is in his second season with the Rebels after the club selected him in round one, 18th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He is ranked 75th among North American Skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

HABSCHEID 6TH TO 600

Rebels head coach Marc Habscheid recorded his 600th regular season coaching win on February 3, 2026, when the Rebels defeated the Prince George Cougars 3-2. He's just the sixth head coach in WHL history to reach the milestone. The Swift Current, SK native is in his first season with the Rebels and 19th as a WHL head coach.

