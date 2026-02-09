Defenceman Hat Trick Alert: Oil Kings Blueliner Sotheran Headlines WHL Weekly Awards

Published on February 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Carter Sotheran has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 8.

The 20-year-old from Sanford, Man., pulled out an impressive seven points (4G-3A) and a +5 rating in two games to help the Oil Kings extend their winning streak to three games.

Sotheran came through with a goal and an assist in a key 4-2 win over the Central Division rival Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday, February 4. The 6-foot-4, 199-pound blueliner lit the lamp with a long, screened wrister to give the Oil Kings a 2-0 edge before serving up a powerplay assist on Lukas Sawchyn's game-winning goal.

On Friday, February, Sotheran erupted for a career-best night with a hat trick and two assists in an 11-4 rout of the Moose Jaw Warriors. With the Oil Kings up 2-1 in the first period, Sotheran pinched down to the right faceoff dot for a point-blank wrister. Just over three minutes later, he picked up a secondary assist on 2026 NHL Draft-eligible Andrew O'Neill's powerplay goal to make it a 4-1 game. The Warriors would chip away at the deficit with a late first-period goal, but Josh Lee kept things rolling as he corralled a wide shot from Sotheran and scored his fifth goal of the season. As the clock ticked down on the second period, Sotheran pounced on a wild rebound in the slot and roofed a backhand shot to make it an 8-3 contest. He saved his best for last as he dodged two Warriors defenders and picked up his own rebound to complete the hat trick with five seconds left in regulation. Sotheran was named the first star with a five-point effort in his 250th regular-season game. He joins top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants), and Medicine Hat Tigers veterans Jonas Woo and Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford as the only rearguards to collect a five-point game in 2025-26- though Sotheran and Pickford are the only defenders to bag a hat trick.

Sotheran is in the midst of a career year with 55 points (13G-42A) in 50 games with the Oil Kings and Portland Winterhawks. He sits second in assists and third in points on Edmonton, while leading all WHL defencemen in helpers and ranking fourth in points.

Originally chosen by the Portland Winterhawks with the 97th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Sotheran has racked up 151 points (36G-115A) in 250 regular-season contests. He's also chipped in 27 points (10G-17A) in 41 playoff outings- highlighted by a trip to the 2024 WHL Championship Series and 2025 Western Conference Championship.

Edmonton acquired Sotheran in exchange for defenceman Niko Tsakumis, a first-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2028 in a major 2026 WHL Trade Deadline deal.

Sotheran was also drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, though he didn't sign with the club.

Edmonton (34-11-3-2) has won three straight games to sit second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference.

The Oil Kings look to inch closer to qualifying for the 2026 WHL Playoffs and snap the Everett Silvertips' (41-6-2-1) nine-game win streak as they host the league leaders on Wednesday, February 11.

Stream the game for FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings (Colorado Avalanche)

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips (Anaheim Ducks)

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers (Montreal Canadiens)

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers (Montreal Canadiens)

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders (Dallas Stars)

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (Utah Mammoth)

BLAZERS NETMINDER EDMONTSTONE NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers netminder Logan Edmonstone has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 8.

The 18-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask. Went 2-1-0-0 on the road with a 1.32 goals-against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout.

This marks the second time this season that Edmonstone has earned the weekly award.

He got the call on Tuesday, February 3, as the Blazers torched the Victoria Royals 11-1. Despite allowing the first goal, Kamloops scored 11 unanswered tallies, and Edmonstone steered aside 31 of 32 shots, while keeping Victoria scoreless on two powerplays. The host Royals got their revenge the following night in a 4-1 decision, though Edmonstone still stood tall with 31 saves on 31 shots for a .912 save percentage.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound netminder was unsolvable as the Blazers returned to the mainland to blank the Vancouver Giants 5-0 on Saturday, February 7. Edmonstone made 26 stops for his fourth shutout of the season, highlighted by some deft stops on Luca Pura on the edge of the blue paint.

Edmonstone is in the midst of a career season with a 17-10-4-3 record, a 3.22 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and four clean sheets.

He's suited up for the Blazers for parts of three seasons since being selected with the 173rd overall pick in the eighth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Edmonstone owns a career 24-31-6-4 record, a 3.58 GAA, a .897 save percentage and four shutouts, while surpassing 2,000 saves.

Kamloops (25-17-6-4) is 6-3-1-0 in its last 10 games to sit third in the logjammed B.C. Division and fourth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back at it on Friday, February 13, when they visit the Prince George Cougars (30-19-2-0) for a 7:00 p.m. PST puck drop.

Follow the road to the WHL Playoffs by streaming every game for FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants (New York Islanders)

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars (San Jose Sharks)

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

PENGUINS PROSPECT DACH NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Calgary Hitmen alternate captain Kale Dach has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 8.

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect posted six points (4G-2A) in four games as the Hitmen went 4-0-0-0 on an East Division road trip.

This marks the second time Dach has earned the weekly honour. He was also named WHL Rookie of the Month for December.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. product kicked off the road swing with a bang as he registered two goals and an assist in a 7-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades on February 3, 2026. With the Blades up 1-0 in the first period, Calgary took advantage of a three-on-two situation as Dach slid to the back door to one-time a pass from Caine Wilke past Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner. In the middle frame, Dach dropped a pass to Calder Hamilton for a similar shot on a Hitmen powerplay. The goal would stand as the game-winner as the visitors scored seven unanswered goals. Dach capped off the game with the seventh goal- a sharp-angle shot that banked in off the skate of a Blades defender. The 18-year-old was named first star of the game.

Calgary faced a tough task but came up big with a 5-4 overtime win against the Eastern Conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders the following night. Prince Albert opened the scoring less than five minutes into the opening period, but Dach responded with a deceptive five-hole shot to level the score on the man advantage. Dach was also on the ice for Julien Maze's overtime winner.

Next up, the Hitmen rode a monster four-goal third period to eke out a 5-4 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on February 6. The league's best powerplay, clicking at 32%, went to work in the first period with Dach setting up Ty Meunier's game-opening strike.

Dach closed out his week with the game-winning goal in a 4-3 decision against the Regina Pats. With Calgary leading 3-2 in the second period, Dach potted a powerplay goal with a screened high-blocker snipe. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound centreman was named second star to close out the road trip.

Dach has 27 goals (including seven game-winners) and 31 assists for 58 points and a +15 rating through 45 games in his first WHL campaign.

He sits second in the Hitmen in goals and points and ranks third in assists, while tying for the second-most game-winning goals among all WHL skaters.

Dach was chosen by the Hitmen with the 95th overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft and signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement just before the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped him up in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Calgary (29-13-6-1) is 7-2-1-0 in its past 10 games, ranking third in the Central Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Next up, the Hitmen return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to host the Swift Current Broncos (12-35-3-0) on Wednesday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Catch all the action for FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees (New York Islanders)

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen (Pittsburgh Penguins)

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees (New York Islanders)

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees (New York Islanders)

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips







Western Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.