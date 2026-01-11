Free, Weiermair Score, But Hawks Fall to Rockets' Third Period Surge

Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Nathan Free scored his 19th of the season and Alex Weiermair added his team-leading 22nd, but the Hawks couldn't match the Rockets' third-period push in a 5-2 loss.

Game #41: Portland (2) vs. Kelowna (5)

SOG: POR (32) - KEL (42)

PP: POR (0/4) - KEL (4/5)

Saves: Štěbeták (37) - Boettiger (30)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

KEL - Shane Smith (21) from Mazden Leslie and Vojtech Cihar (power play)

POR - Nathan Free (19) from Cole Slobodian

KEL - Ty Halabura (21) from Mazden Leslie and Dawson Gerwing (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (22) from Nathan Free and Jordan Duguay

KEL - Shane Smith (22) from Owen Folstrom (power play)

KEL - Shane Smith (23) from Vojtech Cihar and Mazden Leslie (power play)

KEL - Shane Smith (24) from Tij Iginla and Carson Wetsch (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The back-and-forth carried over from the night before, as Kelowna opened the scoring just over six minutes in on the power play off the stick of points leader Shane Smith. Portland answered when Cole Slobodian sprung Nathan Free into the attack with just one man to beat, and Free danced around the defender and left the Rockets guessing before tucking the puck home to tie the game at one.

After a flurry of chances at both ends, Kelowna regained the lead late in the second as Ty Halaburda scored with under three minutes remaining to make it 2-1 heading into the final period.

Portland came out with pace and tied the game as a power play expired, with Free drawing two defenders to the point before finding Alex Weiermair for a one-timer to even things at two. Smith completed a third-period hat trick with two power-play goals and an empty-netter, lifting the Rockets to a 5-2 win at the Glass Palace.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks host the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday, January 13, for the teams' first meeting at the Glass Palace since the 2024 WHL Championship, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.