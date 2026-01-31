Oil Kings Fall to Warriors in High Scoring Affair
Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 7-5 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night in Moose Jaw.
Edmonton battled hard in the hockey game, especially late in the contest, but unfortunately the team fell behind 3-0 in the game, and were unable to get the game back to even after that.
Moose Jaw led 2-0 after one off of goals from Casey Brown, and Landen McFadden. McFadden's was a powerplay marker and the Warriors added another powerplay goal early in the second from Colt Carter.
The Oil Kings responded though with two quick powerplay goals of their own. The first off the stick of Carter Sotheran on a five-on-three powerplay. Then it was Ethan MacKenzie on the ensuing five-on-four less than a minute later to make it 3-2 and the Oil Kings seemed to be building momentum.
However, Brown and Gage Nagel added two more before the end of the period to give Moose Jaw the 5-2 lead after 40 minutes of hockey.
Brown's hat-trick goal came 8:24 into the third period to make it 6-2 before Edmonton pushed back once again. Another Sotheran powerplay goal made it 6-3, and a Gavin Hodnett marker just over a minute later brought the game to 6-4 before Moose Jaw added an empty netter from Brown for his fourth of the game.
Landon Hanson added another one for the Oil Kings late, but they were unable to get another one as Kyle Jones stopped 31 of 36 for the Warriors while in Edmonton's crease, Parker Snell stopped 20 of 25 through two periods before giving way to Ethan Simcoe who stopped 8 of 9 he saw.
The Edmonton powerplay was 3-for-6 and the penalty kill was 1-for-4.
The Oil Kings visit Swift Current on Saturday.
