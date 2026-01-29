Oil Kings Fall to Hitmen to Kick off Road Swing

January 29, 2026

Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings opened a four-game road swing on Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen.

Edmonton would take a 2-1 lead in the second period, but unfortunately were unable to get the insurance marker in the game.

Calgary scored first in this contest though as Landon Amrhein scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0 in a period where the shots were 6-6-.

In the second, Edmonton began to dominate as they held a 9-1 shot lead in the second period at one point, ultimately leading to a 13-10 margin in the frame. Landon Hanson got the Oil Kings on the board with a spinning shot off the rush that snuck through the five hole of Eric Tu. Then just 39 seconds later, Blake Fiddler scored off the rush as Gavin Hodnett found the defenceman trailing in to make it 2-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Oil Kings continued to hold the advantage through the first 10 minutes of the frame, but were unable to get the two-goal lead. The Hitmen would tie the game at the 11:48 mark of the third period courtesy of Axel Hurtig. Then Julien Maze with less than five minutes to go in the frame to give the Hitmen the lead. Andrei Molgachev and Maze added empty netters for Calgary to make it a 5-2 game.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-4 on the powerplay, and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Edmonton will continue their road swing on Friday in Moose Jaw.







