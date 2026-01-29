Broncos Set for Key Home Stand against Pats and Oil Kings

Published on January 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos return home this week riding momentum after a 7-3 victory over the Victoria Royals, setting the stage for a pair of important matchups at the InnovationPlex as the playoff race tightens.

Friday, Jan. 30, 7:00 PM vs. Regina Pats (InnovationPlex)

The week opens Friday, Jan. 30, when the Broncos host the Regina Pats in the fifth meeting between the two rivals this season. Swift Current is 1-3 against Regina so far, with their lone win coming in the season opener on Sept. 17. The Pats enter the matchup with a 15-23-5-1 record and are 4-5-1-0 in their last 10 games, currently riding a two-game losing streak. With both teams battling for valuable playoff positioning, Friday night is expected to be a hard-fought, high-intensity divisional showdown.

Saturday, Jan. 31, 7:00 PM vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (InnovationPlex)

The Broncos then wrap up the weekend Saturday, Jan. 31, against the Edmonton Oil Kings. It will be the third meeting of the season between the teams, with Swift Current still searching for its first win against Edmonton. The Oil Kings come in as one of the WHL's top teams, sporting a 31-9-3-2 record and sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the disparity in the standings, the last matchup was a close contest, with the Broncos falling 6-4 on Jan. 7. History also favours Swift Current at home, where they hold a 7-4 record against Edmonton over the past five seasons.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.