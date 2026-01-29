Gardiner Setting a New Standard in Second Year with Pat Canadians

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Nathan Gardiner is setting a new standard for himself, leading the Regina Pat Canadians and the SMU18AAAHL with 30 goals and 66 points through 36 games.

"Last year, I was usually playing fourth line. I was just that extra guy to fill in for a player; if someone were hurt, I'd go up. I didn't play much," said Gardiner. "[This year] it's nice to be the vet when [Schultz and Pue aren't] there to have the pressure on my back."

Gardiner, originally from Gainsborough, Saskatchewan, was a sixth-round pick of the Calgary Hitmen at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. His rights were traded to the Warriors in November 2024 as part of the trade that sent Kalem Parker to the Hitmen.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," said Gardiner. "[Calgary] said you're going to Moose Jaw, and I liked that because it's close to home, so it was nice for me."

Gardiner describes himself as a fast, skillful player who can put the puck in the net when it's on his stick. Gardiner (5'8, 150lbs) attributes the work that he puts in in the gym both during the season and the offseason to making him a force on the ice, and is key in working to become a player who can be physical.

At the Circle K Classic in December, Gardiner tallied six goals and 12 points to make him third in tournament scoring. Gardiner was also named a first-team all-star.

"[We didn't get] the outcome we wanted [at the Circle K]," said Gardiner. "It definitely helped our confidence a lot, just like last year, [the experience] helps coming back into our season."

Gardiner and the Pat Canadians will host the 2026 Telus Cup West Regionals in April 2026, as they look to defend their title.







