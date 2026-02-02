Moroz Valuing Support System and Team During Rehab Process

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Luke Moroz's 2025-2026 season lasted less than one preseason game before being sidelined by an upper-body injury.

"It was 20 minutes into my first game of the year, and I expected a big season from me. I had a big offseason, it was fun, and I was working hard," said Moroz. "For that to get taken away from me right away was very difficult."

While early indications suggested that his season may not be in jeopardy, Moroz says that some unexpected MRI results led to the decision to undergo surgery.

"I don't think I can dwell on it at all," said Moroz. "You [have] to look at what I can do to improve [the] other assets of my game while [rehabbing]."

Moroz isn't the only Warrior to spend time on the injury reserve this year. Lynden Lakovic also sustained a season-ending upper-body injury in November, and Nolan Paquette has been out for an extended period of time following an upper-body injury.

"When you're [injured], it's definitely hard on your mental health, but I've got lots of support, family and friends, even being at the rink every day, talking with all my buddies, it helps a lot. You've got to live in the moment and not think too far ahead and take it for what it is."

Since the injury, Moroz has gained a different perspective on the ice during games, watching from the media suite.

"There's some times when our team receives backlash, but if you look at it, we've been in so many close games that could've gone the other way," said Moroz. "You can definitely see progress throughout the year [and compared to last year], and I'm looking forward to playing next year."

After his surgery, Moroz returned to Moose Jaw after Christmas to continue his rehab with the team and Moose Jaw Warriors Athletic Therapist, Layne Richardson.

"It's always fun to be around the guys," said Moroz. "Being at the rink, it's like my second home. I love it here. There's nowhere else I'd rather be."

