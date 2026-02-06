Warriors Continue Road Trip with Central Division Match Up

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







EDMONTON, Alta. - After skating to a 5-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday, the Warriors are continuing their road trip tonight with a game against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Pavel McKenzie, William Degagne, Casey Brown, Landen McFadden, and Kash Andresen tallied goals in Wednesday's win. Chase Wutzke made 41 saves on 44 shots. The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and two for two on the penalty kill.

Head Coach Mark O'Leary's 184 wins rank second in franchise history. He is five wins away from becoming the winningest coach in Moose Jaw Warriors History. The title is currently held by Tim Hunter (189). Earlier this season, O'Leary took the title of most games coached in franchise history.

In their last meeting, the Warriors strung together a complete effort to overthrow the Oil Kings 7-5. Casey Brown tallied a staggering four goals and five points while Landen McFadden and Colt Carter recorded a goal and three points each. Kyle Jones made 31 saves on 36 shots. The Warriors went three for four on the power play and three for six on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 4 - 2 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday night. Lukas Sawchyn leads the Oil Kings with 20 goals and 49 points through 49 games this season, Miroslav Holinka has tallied 28 goals and 62 points through 42 games, and Carter Sotheran ranks third with 10 goals and 40 points through 49 games split between the Oil Kings and Winterhawks.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.