Game Preview: Vees vs Americans

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees kick off a home-and-home with the Tri-City Americans tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM

The Vees (31-11-4-3) stumbled last time out dropping a 7-2 decision to the Spokane Chiefs. Brady Birnie and Boomer DeMars scored for the Vees in the loss. For Birnie, he extended his point streak to nine straight games. It was just the fourth regulation loss on the road for the Vees all season (16-4-0-2 on the road).

The Americans enter Friday's matchup 25-19-3-1 on the year. They sit in 6th in the WHL's Western Conference. Tri City got doubled-up by Everett 6-3 last time out. They are 5-4-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Vees Player to Watch: D Nolan Stevenson: The Vees captain is up to 37 points on the year with 25 of those coming on the powerplay. That is the second most powerplay points by a defenceman in the WHL.

Fast Fact: Chase Valliant is one point away from his 50th career WHL point. He has five goals and six assists this season for Penticton.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third of four meetings between the Vees and Americans. The Vees are 2-0-0-0 against Tri-City. Last time they faced-off it was an 8-0 win for Penticton. They will finish off the season series tomorrow night in Tri-City.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 64 points (27g, 37a)

Ryden Evers- 58 points (26g, 32a)

Brady Birnie- 55 points (19g, 36a)

Brittan Alstead- 42 points (16g, 26a)

Matteo Danis- 41 points (20g, 21a)

Americans:

Savin Virk- 51 points (22g, 29a)

Connor Dale- 51 points (20g, 31a)

Gavin Garland- 37 points (12g, 25a)







