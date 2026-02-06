Spokane Chiefs to Host 4th Annual Neurodiversity Awareness Night Presented by Spokane Colleges

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - On Tuesday, February 10th, the Spokane Chiefs are hosting their fourth annual Neurodiversity Awareness Night presented by Spokane Colleges, a unique opportunity to reach fans with neurodiversity and offer an enjoyable, inclusive experience that they would not otherwise have at a typical Chiefs game.

Spokane will be hosting their U.S. Division rival Seattle Thunderbirds at Numerica Veterans Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Neurodiversity Awareness Night is presented by Spokane Colleges and K102 Country.

"Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Community College have always been places where everyone is welcome," said Spokane Colleges Chancellor Dr. Kevin Brockbank. "We are honored to present the Chiefs' Neurodiversity Awareness Night and share some of the ways we help neurodivergent and neurotypical learners alike succeed on campus and beyond."

Spokane Community College President Dr. Jenni Martin will drop the ceremonial first puck, and Spokane Colleges will introduce a special guest during the game.

This game will feature a different look and feel from a typical Spokane Chiefs game, including a softer game experience with the public address, music, lighting, and promotions. Ticketing, concourse activities, and the Elysian Events Hall will also be geared toward a Neurodiverse experience.

ADHD, Autism, Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, and Tourette's syndrome are all examples of neurodiverse conditions. They are diagnostic labels used to explain diverse ways of thinking, learning, processing, and behaving. As with all people, we each have our talents and challenges.

The Elysian Events Hall, located outside section 110, will be split in half, with one side serving as a quiet room. The other side will include separate space reserved for noise and sensory input seeking individuals. The room will remain available for the entirety of the game.

The quiet room will include sensory kits, which will be available for check out (based on availability). The sensory kits will include fidget devices, headphones, weighted blankets, communication cards, and more.

The Chiefs are proud to partner with several local organizations to help support the neurodiverse community including Isaac Foundation, Northwest Autism Center, The Arc of Spokane, and more.

