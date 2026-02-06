Chiefs Look to Carry Momentum North as They Take on the Vancouver Giants Friday

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs look to carry their momentum after Wednesday's 7-2 win over Penticton north when they take on the Vancouver Giants Friday night. So far this season, the Chiefs are 1-1-0-0 against the Giants.

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Langley Events Centre

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







