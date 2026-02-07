Warriors Fall to Oil Kings

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Moose Jaw Warriors fell to the Edmonton Oil Kings in the last regular season meeting between the two teams on Friday night.

In a high scoring first period, the Oil Kings got off to an early start after Dylan Dean sent home a goal just past the three minute mark of the frame. Casey Brown continued his impressive streak with the Warriors first goal.

The Oil Kings pressed during the middle of the period and tallied two additional goals to give themselves a commanding lead. Following a holding call to Moose Jaw's Kash Andresen, the Oil Kings tallied their third straight goal, this time on the power play to continue their dominant performance.

In his hometown, Landen McFadden tallied his team-leading 23rd goal of the season to bring the Warriors back within two heading into the first intermission.

Edmonton's Josh Lee struck first in the middle frame. Miroslav Holinka tallied his second of the evening and the Warriors were down by four goals just before the halfway mark. Aiden Ziprick scored the Warriors lone goal on the middle frame to cut the deficit to three.

Inside a minute remaining in the period, Carter Sotheran tallied his second of the evening and the Oil Kings took a four goal lead into the final intermission.

In the final period, Ethan MacKenzie and Kanjyu Gojsic tallied goals for the Oil Kings early in the frame. Landen McFadden tallied his second of the night to bring the Warriors back within five.

Edmonton's Matt Williams and Carter Sotheran grew the deficit to seven goals by the end of the third period.

The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill. In net, Kyle Jones made 39 saves on 50 shots. Across the ice, Parker Snell made 16 saves on 20 shots.

The Warriors wrap up their road trip tomorrow night against the Red Deer Rebels. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.

