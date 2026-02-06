Oil Kings Recall Hejda
Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have announced that 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda from NAX U18 Prep.
Hejda has played three games with the Oil Kings this season.
-
