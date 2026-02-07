Pats Rally for Point, Fall, 4-3, in Overtime to Blades at Brandt Centre

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats picked up a hard-earned point on Friday night but ultimately came up just short, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Saskatoon Blades at the Brandt Centre.

Saskatoon opened the scoring midway through the first period after sustained pressure in the Pats' zone. A pass from Cooper Williams deflected off the skate of Kazden Mathies and slid into the net at 9:39, giving the Blades a 1-0 lead after one.

Regina found its footing in the second period and swung the momentum. At 4:32, Cohen Klassen chipped the puck past a defender at the Regina blue line to spring a two-on-one, then fed Jace Egland, who buried the equalizer to tie the game. Just over three minutes later, the Pats grabbed the lead when Liam Pue was left open in the slot and ripped a shot into the top corner from the left circle, making it 2-1 heading into the intermission.

The Pats added to their advantage early in the third. Just 42 seconds in, Klassen delivered a perfect centering pass to Zachary Lansard, who finished in tight to give Regina a 3-1 lead. Klassen capped off a strong night by recording his third assist on the play.

Saskatoon pushed back late in the third period. Rowan Calvert cut the deficit to one at 12:12 with a hard snapshot from the boards, and with just over three minutes remaining, Williams tied the game with a quick release over the blocker of Marek Schlenker to force overtime.

In the extra frame, the Blades ended it at 1:41. Mathies floated a pass over the head of a Pats defender to spring Tristen Doyle on a breakaway, and Doyle made no mistake, rifling the puck past Schlenker to seal the 4-3 Saskatoon win.

Saskatoon outshot Regina 34-31, with Schlenker turning aside 30 shots in the loss. Neither team was able to convert on the power play, as both sides finished 0-for-4.

The Pats do get a single point, and are now one point back of the Red Deer Rebels for the eighth and final playoff spot with two games in hand.

FINAL: Saskatoon Blades 4, Regina Pats 3 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

Blades 1-0 - #77 Kazden Mathies (14), assisted by #16 Cooper Williams & #20 Tyler Parr at 9:39 // The Pats scrambled in their own zone and couldn't get the puck out. Williams then fired a pass from the left circle that deflected off Mathies' skate and into the open net to open the scoring.

Second Period

Pats 1-1 - #24 Jace Egland (8), assisted by #37 Cohen Klassen & #32 Mathis Paull at 4:32 // Klassen chipped the puck past a Blades defender at the Regina line, creating a two-on-one. Klassen then centered the puck to Egland, who sent home the tying goal.

Pats 2-1 - #13 Liam Pue (5), assisted by #38 Dayton Deschamps & #37 Cohen Klassen at 7:34 // Pue was left wide open in the slot, and from the top of the left circle he wired a bullet into the top corner to give the Pats the lead.

Third Period

Pats 3-1 - #57 Zachary Lansard (17), assisted by #37 Cohen Klassen & #10 Keets Fawcett at 0:42 // The Pats added insurance early in the third when Lansard finished off a pretty centering pass from Klassen in tight.

Blades 3-2 - #23 Rowan Calvert (24), assisted by #77 Kazden Mathies & #4 Brayden Klimpke at 12:12 // Calvert worked in off the boards and wired a hard snapshot into the back of the net to pull Saskatoon within one.

Blades 3-3 - #16 Cooper Williams (18), assisted by #37 Jack Kachkowski at 16:56 // Kachkowski head-manned the puck to centre for Williams, who burst over the line and ripped a hard shot past Marek Schlenker, far side, to tie the game.

Overtime

Blades 4-3 - #47 Tristen Doyle (7), assisted by #77 Kazden Mathies at 1:41 // Mathies sent an aerial pass over the head of a Pats defender, springing Doyle on a breakaway. He rifled it past Schlenker to win the game for Saskatoon.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 6 - 17 - 8 - 0 - 31 Blades: 13 - 7 - 12 - 2 - 34

Power Plays

Pats: 0/4 Blades: 0/4

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 30 saves on 34 shots Blades: Ryley Budd - 28 saves on 31 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #37 Cohen Klassen (3A) Second Star: #47 Tristen Doyle (1G - OTW) Third Star: #77 Kazden Mathis (1G-2A)

COMING UP

The Regina Pats return to action on Saturday for their Indigenous Celebration Night, welcoming in the Calgary Hitmen to town. The Pats will then begin a stretch of five games in seven nights, taking on Prince Albert (Feb. 10) and Saskatoon (Feb. 11) before games against Moose Jaw twice and Swift Current on Feb. 16.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.