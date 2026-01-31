WHL Announces Postponement of WHL Regular Season Game Between Moose Jaw and Regina
Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Saturday, January 31 at 6:00 p.m., inside the Brandt Centre in Regina between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats, due to adverse weather conditions.
The game will now be played on Sunday, February 1 at 2:00 p.m. CST, at the Brandt Centre in Regina.
All game tickets purchased, inclusive of vouchers redeemed for this game, will be honoured and valid for Sunday, February 1. Anyone in need of additional help can call the Pats Business Office at 306-522-PATS (7287) or email the Pats at: tickets@reginapats.com.
