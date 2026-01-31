WHL Regular Season Game #540 Between Moose Jaw & Regina Rescheduled

Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that WHL Regular Season Game #540 between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats, scheduled for tonight at 5 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ST, has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

WHL Regular Season Game #540 between Moose Jaw and Regina has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 1, at 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. ST, at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

All game tickets purchased, inclusive of vouchers redeemed for this game, will be honoured and valid for Sunday, February 1. Anyone in need of additional help can call the Pats Business Office at 306-522-PATS (7287) or email the Pats at tickets@reginapats.com.







