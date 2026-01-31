Game Day Hub: January 31 at Penticton
Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Winterhawks are road-bound tonight, visiting the Okanagan Valley for a 6:05 p.m. matchup with the Penticton Vees.
Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST
Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.
Uniforms: White
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app
Watch Live: Victory+
Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Saturday, February 7 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 20-11 - BUY TICKETS
Thursday, February 12 - Night Market at the Glass Palace - BUY TICKETS
Friday, February 13 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS
FOLLOW ALONG
Last Time Out
The Winterhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Pacific Islander Celebration Night behind goals from Nathan Free and Luke Wilfley and controlled play through two periods. Wenatchee rallied with two third-period goals to force overtime, where Rui Han scored the game-winner to lift the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win in Portland.
Vees View
The Portland Winterhawks and Penticton Vees meet tonight for the fourth time this season and second in Penticton, with the Hawks looking to even the season series after the Vees claimed two of the first three matchups.
Penticton enters play with a 29-10-4-3 record and is seeking a bounce-back result after a 5-2 loss to the Kamloops Blazers last night snapped a 14-game unbeaten streak. Currently second in the Western Conference, the Vees trail first-place Everett by 12 points while holding a seven-point cushion over the third-place Prince George Cougars.
The Vees feature strong production throughout the lineup, led on the back end by Andrew Reyelts, who ranks second in the WHL in wins (20) and third in goals-against average (2.46). Up front, Jacob Kvasnicka paces the team with 61 points (26G, 35A) in 44 games.
Special teams have also been a strength for Penticton, as their power play ranks fifth in the WHL at 28.9%, while the penalty kill sits third at 81.1%.
Cartside Watch Party
As we commemorate our 50th Anniversary, we're excited to bring back viewing parties at Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR) for a second season! Cartside now features a Winterhawks-dedicated viewing area, where every game will be broadcast all season long. Come out, enjoy great food and drinks, and catch all the action while joining in on the "T.N.T." chant with fellow fans.
Don't miss the next event tonight at 6:00 p.m. and be sure to arrive early, as seating will fill up fast!
Tune in on Victory+
Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.
Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026
- Oil Kings Looking to Get Back into Win Column against Broncos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Looking for Victory over Regina Pats - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: January 31 at Penticton - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans vs Wild - January 31, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.