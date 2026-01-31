Game Day Hub: January 31 at Penticton

Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks are road-bound tonight, visiting the Okanagan Valley for a 6:05 p.m. matchup with the Penticton Vees.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: White

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Pacific Islander Celebration Night behind goals from Nathan Free and Luke Wilfley and controlled play through two periods. Wenatchee rallied with two third-period goals to force overtime, where Rui Han scored the game-winner to lift the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win in Portland.

Vees View

The Portland Winterhawks and Penticton Vees meet tonight for the fourth time this season and second in Penticton, with the Hawks looking to even the season series after the Vees claimed two of the first three matchups.

Penticton enters play with a 29-10-4-3 record and is seeking a bounce-back result after a 5-2 loss to the Kamloops Blazers last night snapped a 14-game unbeaten streak. Currently second in the Western Conference, the Vees trail first-place Everett by 12 points while holding a seven-point cushion over the third-place Prince George Cougars.

The Vees feature strong production throughout the lineup, led on the back end by Andrew Reyelts, who ranks second in the WHL in wins (20) and third in goals-against average (2.46). Up front, Jacob Kvasnicka paces the team with 61 points (26G, 35A) in 44 games.

Special teams have also been a strength for Penticton, as their power play ranks fifth in the WHL at 28.9%, while the penalty kill sits third at 81.1%.

