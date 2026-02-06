Rockets Sign Forward Ryan Oothoudt

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club has signed forward Ryan Oothoudt to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Oothoudt, 18, is a 6-foot-3, 181-pound right-shot forward from Little Falls, Minnesota. He began the 2025-26 season with the Trail Smoke Eaters of the BCHL, where he recorded 10 points (6G, 4A) in 16 games. Prior to turning junior, Oothoudt starred at Little Falls High School during the 2024-25 season, posting an impressive 52 points (24G, 28A) in 27 games.

A reliable two-way forward, Oothoudt is known for his high compete level, strong work ethic, and ability to play effectively in all situations. His size and responsibility away from the puck give him versatility up front as he makes the transition to the WHL.

"Ryan is a big-bodied forward who plays the game the right way," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He competes hard, takes pride in the defensive side of the puck, and has shown he can contribute offensively. We're excited to add him to our group for the stretch run."

Oothoudt has travelled with the team to Prince George and could potentially make his WHL debut against the Cougars tonight.







