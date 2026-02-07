Vees Return to Winning Ways

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees on game night

(Penticton Vees) Penticton Vees on game night(Penticton Vees)

The Penticton Vees bounced back from a tough loss in Spokane on Wednesday defeating the Tri-City Americans by a 5-3 score.

The Vees climb to 32-11-4-3 on the season with the win.

The Vees top line came out of the gates flying on Friday night at the SOEC.

Tristan Petersen opened the scoring just 65 seconds in for his 15th of the season after a goal-mouth scramble. Then, Jacob Kvasnicka entered the zone and tucked a short-side shot on Tri-City goaltender Ryan Grout to make it 2-0.

Kvasnicka picked up his second of the night, 29th of the season, shortly after his first goal making it 3-0.

Connor Dale answered for the Americans late in the period to make the score 3-1 after 20 minutes.

The Vees registered the only goal of the second period off the stick of Diego Johnson. It was 4-1 heading into the third period.

Tri-City got the game within one in the third.

Grady Martin scored before Dale picked up his second of the night on the powerplay.

The Vees would answer, and put the game away, as Doogan Pederson stepped up onto a loose puck in the neutral zone and then gave it off to Ryden Evers who tucked it under the bar to make it 5-3.

That was the final score.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 28

Americans- 28

Scoring:

Vees- Tristan Petersen, Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Diego Johnson, Ryden Evers

Americans- Connor Dale (2), Grady Martin

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/1

Americans- 1/4

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCaullum 25/28

Americans- Ryan Grout - 23/28

Up Next: The Vees finish off their home-and-home with the Americans tomorrow in Kennewick, WA. Puck drop is 6:05PM

