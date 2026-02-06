Michael Mikan Signs with Rebels

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have announced that forward Michael Mikan has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

The Edina, Minnesota native has appeared in three games with the Rebels since debuting January 31 versus the Victoria Royals.

Mikan joins the Rebels from the Okotoks Oilers (BCHL) where he had 29 points in 30 games. He played for Team World in last month's BCHL All-Star Game. In 2024-25 as captain for Mikan (USHS-MN) he racked up 54 points in 31 games.

Mikan has a future NCAA commitment with Harvard.

Michael Mikan

Forward

Shoots: Left

Height: 5'11

Weight: 173

Birthdate: 2007-01-03

Hometown: Edina, Minnesota







