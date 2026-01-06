Chadi Signs with Rebels

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels defenceman Noah Chadi

(Red Deer Rebels) Red Deer Rebels defenceman Noah Chadi(Red Deer Rebels)

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that defenceman Noah Chadi has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

The 17-year-old appeared in two games for the Rebels last week and scored the game winning goal Saturday versus the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Chadi, who is from Edmonton, AB, appeared in 26 games this season for the Grande Prairie Storm (AJHL) recording 13 points and 47 penalty minutes. He won a silver medal at the 2025 World Junior A Hockey Challenge as a member of Canada West.

Last season with Edmonton Jr. Oilers Orange U18 AAA (AEHL) Chadi had 18 points in 22 games.

Noah Chadi

Defence

Shoots: Right

Height: 6'0

Weight: 167

Birthdate: 2008-01-20

Hometown: Edmonton, AB

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.