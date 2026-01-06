Chadi Signs with Rebels
Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that defenceman Noah Chadi has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.
The 17-year-old appeared in two games for the Rebels last week and scored the game winning goal Saturday versus the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Chadi, who is from Edmonton, AB, appeared in 26 games this season for the Grande Prairie Storm (AJHL) recording 13 points and 47 penalty minutes. He won a silver medal at the 2025 World Junior A Hockey Challenge as a member of Canada West.
Last season with Edmonton Jr. Oilers Orange U18 AAA (AEHL) Chadi had 18 points in 22 games.
Noah Chadi
Defence
Shoots: Right
Height: 6'0
Weight: 167
Birthdate: 2008-01-20
Hometown: Edmonton, AB
Images from this story
|
Red Deer Rebels defenceman Noah Chadi
