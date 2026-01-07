Canucks Alumni and Mascot Fin Will at SOFMC for Hockey Fest

After collecting two points in a weekend series with the Tri-City Americans, the homestand continues in Victoria as the Royals look to keep things rolling against the Spokane Chiefs this weekend. Friday January 9th marks the first of the back-to-back series with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm.

Saturday January 10th is Hockey Fest at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre presented by Peninsula Co-op. The activities kick off at 1:00 pm with a hot stove in the Lions Den Restaurant with Canucks alumni Stan Smyl, Kirk McLean and mascot Fin.

The Canucks will provide an Every Kids Dream gift certificate to go along with the hot stove event on January 10th. One attendee will win two tickets to a game and have their child (aged 9-14) stand on the blue line with the Canucks during the National Anthem.

If you have not already you can reserve your free seat to the event here.

Following the hot stove there will be a party in the plaza at Gate 1 at 2:00 pm. There will be music, NHL street mini sticks and mascots Cooper from the Co-op and Fin from the Canucks in the plaza. The Peninsula Co-op will be giving away 1000 thunder sticks at Gate 1 along with a $500 gift card in game.

With two exciting matchups and a full slate of hockey-focused fun, it's shaping up to be a can't-miss weekend in Victoria. The Royals look to build momentum on home ice while fans of all ages are invited to take part in the Hockey Fest excitement.







