Broncos Sign Archer Cooke
Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2007-born goaltender Archer Cooke to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We are excited to add Archer to our group," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "He competes hard, is calm and steady in the crease and continues to get better. He fits in well with the guys and is a character kid."
The Broncos welcome Archer and his family to the organization.
