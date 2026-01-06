Pats Sign Mahlon Wiley to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Mahlon Wiley to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We're really happy with Mahlon's progress throughout his time with the Pat Canadians," said Regina Pats Assistant GM Tristan Frei. "He is a forward with size, plays hard with a physical presence and will be a good add to our lineup in the future."

Wiley, selected by the Pats in the fourth round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, becomes the latest member of the organization's future core to commit to Regina.

The 15-year-old forward is currently playing with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA program during the 2025-26 season, where he has recorded 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 23 games.

Prior to joining the Pat Canadians, the Yorkton, Sask. product enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 campaign with the Sask East Oilers U15 AA team, tallying 41 points (22G-19A) in 24 games, leading his club in all major offensive categories.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 175 pounds, Wiley also gained valuable experience at the U18 level last season. The left-shot forward was called up for seven games with the Yorkton Maulers U18 AAA team, picking up four points (1G-3A) against older competition.

Wiley also represented Team Saskatchewan at the 2025 WHL Cup in Red Deer.







