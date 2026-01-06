Pats Sign Mahlon Wiley to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Mahlon Wiley to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We're really happy with Mahlon's progress throughout his time with the Pat Canadians," said Regina Pats Assistant GM Tristan Frei. "He is a forward with size, plays hard with a physical presence and will be a good add to our lineup in the future."
Wiley, selected by the Pats in the fourth round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, becomes the latest member of the organization's future core to commit to Regina.
The 15-year-old forward is currently playing with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA program during the 2025-26 season, where he has recorded 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 23 games.
Prior to joining the Pat Canadians, the Yorkton, Sask. product enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 campaign with the Sask East Oilers U15 AA team, tallying 41 points (22G-19A) in 24 games, leading his club in all major offensive categories.
Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 175 pounds, Wiley also gained valuable experience at the U18 level last season. The left-shot forward was called up for seven games with the Yorkton Maulers U18 AAA team, picking up four points (1G-3A) against older competition.
Wiley also represented Team Saskatchewan at the 2025 WHL Cup in Red Deer.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Broncos Sign Archer Cooke - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Sign Mahlon Wiley to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Vees: 01/06/25 - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Acquire Picks from Rockets for Alcos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chadi Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Papa Johns and the CHL Launch "Champions of Tomorrow" - WHL
- Giants Acquire L.A. Kings Pick, Defenceman Will Sharpe from Rockets - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Acquire Overage Forward Ty Halaburda - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Acquire Sotheran from Winterhawks for Tsakumis, Picks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire First and Fourth Round Picks Along with Defenseman Niko Tsakumis for Carter Sotheran - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Recall Hejda, Re-Assign Wouters - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Pats Captain McNutt Commits to Bentley University - Regina Pats
- 41 Past & Present CHL Players Capture Medals at 2026 World Juniors - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Regina Pats Stories
- Pats Sign Mahlon Wiley to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Pats Captain McNutt Commits to Bentley University
- Late Push Falls Short as Pats Drop 5-2 Decision to Raiders
- Pats Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Warriors Despite Three-Goal Response
- Pats Forward Brown Commits to Lindenwood University for 2026-27