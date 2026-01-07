Thunderbirds Acquire Combination of Players and Picks for Braeden Cootes

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have traded Braeden Cootes and three draft picks to the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for Ethan Bibeau, the rights to three prospects and four draft picks, including two first rounders. Cootes, the youngest captain in franchise history, played 148 games for the Thunderbirds. The team's 2022 first round draft pick collected 122 points (50g, 72a) over three seasons in Kent.

"It's difficult to trade a player like Braeden," said General Manager Bil LaForge. "It's something we thought long and hard about it, but with the changing landscape, and him more than likely being in the AHL or NHL next year, it made sense for us right now to acquire players with more term while making us better this season."

Bibeau is a 2007 born center out of Winnipeg, MB. In 81 WHL games he has 25 points (10g,15a). He was a sixth round pick of the Raiders in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. "He plays hard, he's really smart," said LaForge. "A little bit of a slow start this season with some injuries, but he's healthy now and we're excited to see him in our lineup."

The four draft picks coming to Seattle include first round selections in both 2026 and 2028. The T-Birds also get back the 2026 second round pick they sent to Prince Albert in the November 2022 trade that netted them Nolan Allan. The other pick is a 2027 third rounder.

The Thunderbirds also receive the rights to Knox Burton, Tripp Fischer and Diego Guttierrez. Burton was chosen by Prince Albert in the fifth round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and played for Team Manitoba at the 2024 WHL Cup. Fischer was the Raiders third round selection in the 2025 WHL Draft. He played In the 2025 WHL Cup, skating for Team Alberta. Guttierrez was the Raiders second round pick in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. He is from McAllen, Texas and currently with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

"Burton and Fischer are really big pieces for us in this trade," explained LaForge. "Gutierrez is a really good defenseman. He's got his route planned right now (NCAA), but we'll be patient and see what happens."

The Three draft picks going to Prince Albert along with Cootes include a 2026 fourth rounder (Calgary), a 2026 sixth round pick and a conditional second round pick in 2028.







