Rockets Acquire Overage Forward Ty Halaburda

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Forward Ty Halaburda with the Vancouver Giants

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have acquired forward Ty Halaburda (2005), a second-round pick in 2028 (Everett), and a fourth-round pick in 2028 from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for defenseman Will Sharpe (2007).

Halaburda, 20, is a 5-foot-11, 187-pound right-shot centre from Victoria, BC, who brings leadership, competitiveness, and proven WHL production to the Rockets lineup. A former second-round pick of the Giants, Halaburda served as Vancouver's captain during the 2025-26 season and becomes the second Giants captain acquired by Kelowna this year, joining defenseman Mazden Leslie.

Over five WHL seasons with Vancouver, Halaburda has appeared in 283 career games, recording 220 points (96G, 124A) while establishing himself as one of the league's most reliable two-way forwards. So far in the 2025-26 campaign, he has posted 39 points (20G, 19A) in 40 games prior to the trade. Halaburda has twice surpassed the 60-point mark in a season and brings extensive playoff and leadership experience to the Rockets' dressing room. Internationally, he represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he won Bronze.

"Ty is an elite competitor who plays the game the right way," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He brings leadership, intensity, and playoff-style hockey every night. He's a player who can tilt the ice with his work ethic and make everyone around him better. We're excited to add him to our group."

With the acquisition, Halaburda fills the Rockets' final overage spot, joining Mazden Leslie and Shane Smith as Kelowna's three 20-year-old players.

In the deal, the Rockets send defenseman Will Sharpe to Vancouver. Kelowna originally acquired Sharpe near the 2025 trade deadline in a deal with the Lethbridge Hurricanes that saw defenseman Caden Price go the other way. A Los Angeles Kings seventh-round pick (216th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, Sharpe appeared in 62 games with the Rockets over parts of two seasons.

"We would like to thank Will for his contributions to our organization and wish him nothing but the best as he continues his career closer to home in Vancouver." said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton.

The Kelowna Rockets would like to welcome Ty Halaburda to the organization.

Images from this story







