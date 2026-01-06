Pats Captain McNutt Commits to Bentley University

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced today that 20-year-old defenceman Ephram McNutt has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Bentley University for the 2026-27 season.

McNutt, 20, was named the 83rd captain in franchise history prior to the start of the 2025-26 season and has enjoyed an outstanding overage campaign. Through 36 games this season, the right-shot defenceman has tallied 26 points (6G-20A), ranking first among all Regina blueliners in scoring.

The Ponoka County, Alta. product is on pace for a career-high 49 points (11G-38A) over a full 68-game schedule, which would mark the highest offensive total of his WHL career.

The 6-foot, 181-pound defenceman was acquired by the Pats from the Prince George Cougars in December 2024 and quickly became a key piece on Regina's back end. Last season, McNutt led all Regina defencemen with a career-high 29 points (6G-23A) in 52 games, including 19 points after joining the club, while playing major minutes in all situations.

Over his four- year WHL career, McNutt has tallied 78 career points (16G-62A) in 207 games.

The Regina Pats congratulate Ephram and his family on this exciting milestone and look forward to watching his continued success.







