Giants Acquire L.A. Kings Pick, Defenceman Will Sharpe from Rockets

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Defenceman Will Sharpe with the Kelowna Rockets

LADNER, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2007-born defenceman Will Sharpe from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for 2005-born forward Ty Halaburda, a second-round pick in 2028 (originally Everett's) and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

Sharpe (Ladner, B.C.) was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 216th overall, after recording a career-high 44 points last season in 66 games, split between the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Rockets.

Halaburda (Victoria, B.C.) has spent his entire career with the Giants after being selected in the second round of the 2020 WHL Draft. He finishes his Giants career top-10 in multiple offensive categories: points (4th - 220); goals (6th - 96); assists (T-7th - 124); and games played (5th - 283). This past weekend, he recorded his fourth consecutive 20-goal season.

"We are very excited to add Will to our blueline. As a 2007-born NHL drafted defenceman, he will be a major piece for our team immediately," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "His leadership, skating ability and hockey IQ make him a perfect fit as we start a new era in Vancouver.

"Ty has been an outstanding Giant for the last five years, from being drafted as a 15-year-old in 2020 to becoming our captain this year," Domenichelli continued. "His consistency, leadership and work ethic were evident throughout his tenure. On behalf of the Vancouver Giants organization, we would like to sincerely thank Ty for five seasons of dedication and wish him all the best in Kelowna."

Sharpe was originally a first-round pick by Lethbridge in 2022, selected 11th overall. This season, the smooth-skating left-shot defender has 16 points in 31 games (3G-13A). In his career, he has recorded 71 points in 157 career games (16G-55A). In 2023, Sharpe won a gold medal with Hockey Canada White at the U17 World Challenge.

The Giants would like to welcome Will home and wish Ty all the best in his next chapter.

