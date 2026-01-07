Broncos Set for Key Three-Game Week as 2026 Momentum Continues
Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos are set for a busy three-game week as they continue their strong start to 2026, having yet to lose a game in regulation this calendar year.
Wednesday, Jan. 7 @ 7:00 PM vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (InnovationPlex)
The week opens at home on Wednesday night when the Broncos host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the InnovationPlex. This matchup marks the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season, with Edmonton taking the first contest 8-4 back on Nov. 11.
The Oil Kings arrive in Swift Current as one of the WHL's top teams, sporting a 26-7-3-1 record. They are riding a five-game winning streak and have gone an impressive 7-1-2-0 over their last 10 games. The Broncos will be looking to slow down Edmonton's high-powered lineup and even the season series on home ice.
Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:00 PM vs. Prince Albert Raiders (Art Hauser Centre)
On Friday, the Broncos hit the road to face the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre in the sixth meeting between the two East Division rivals. Swift Current has yet to solve Prince Albert this season, entering the game 0-5 against the Raiders.
Prince Albert comes in with a 27-5-4-0 record and a five-game win streak of their own. The Raiders are particularly tough at home, boasting one of the league's best home records at 12-1-2-0. Defensively, Prince Albert has been elite, allowing just 94 goals against, the second fewest in the WHL.
Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7:00 PM vs. Red Deer Rebels (InnovationPlex)
The Broncos wrap up the week back at home on Saturday night against the Red Deer Rebels. This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with Swift Current holding an 0-1-1 record so far. Both previous matchups were tight, including a 4-3 overtime loss and a 3-1 defeat.
Red Deer enters the week with an 11-20-2-2 record and is 1-8-1-0 in its last 10 games. With valuable Eastern Conference points on the line, Saturday's matchup looms large for the Broncos as they look to capitalize at home and continue climbing the standings.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Broncos Set for Key Three-Game Week as 2026 Momentum Continues - Swift Current Broncos
- Canucks Alumni and Mascot Fin Will at SOFMC for Hockey Fest - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Host Tri-City Americans Wednesday - Kelowna Rockets
- Thunderbirds Acquire Combination of Players and Picks for Braeden Cootes - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Raiders Acquire Cootes in Blockbuster Trade with Thunderbirds - Prince Albert Raiders
- Broncos Sign Archer Cooke - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Sign Mahlon Wiley to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Vees: 01/06/25 - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Acquire Picks from Rockets for Alcos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chadi Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Papa Johns and the CHL Launch "Champions of Tomorrow" - WHL
- Giants Acquire L.A. Kings Pick, Defenceman Will Sharpe from Rockets - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Acquire Overage Forward Ty Halaburda - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Acquire Sotheran from Winterhawks for Tsakumis, Picks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire First and Fourth Round Picks Along with Defenseman Niko Tsakumis for Carter Sotheran - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Recall Hejda, Re-Assign Wouters - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Pats Captain McNutt Commits to Bentley University - Regina Pats
- 41 Past & Present CHL Players Capture Medals at 2026 World Juniors - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Broncos Set for Key Three-Game Week as 2026 Momentum Continues
- Broncos Sign Archer Cooke
- Broncos Acquire Defenceman Colton Alain from Vancouver
- Broncos Acquire Davidson, Armstrong, and Conditional Draft Pick from Seattle
- Broncos Get First Win of 2026 over Lethbridge