Broncos Set for Key Three-Game Week as 2026 Momentum Continues

The Swift Current Broncos are set for a busy three-game week as they continue their strong start to 2026, having yet to lose a game in regulation this calendar year.

Wednesday, Jan. 7 @ 7:00 PM vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (InnovationPlex)

The week opens at home on Wednesday night when the Broncos host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the InnovationPlex. This matchup marks the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season, with Edmonton taking the first contest 8-4 back on Nov. 11.

The Oil Kings arrive in Swift Current as one of the WHL's top teams, sporting a 26-7-3-1 record. They are riding a five-game winning streak and have gone an impressive 7-1-2-0 over their last 10 games. The Broncos will be looking to slow down Edmonton's high-powered lineup and even the season series on home ice.

Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:00 PM vs. Prince Albert Raiders (Art Hauser Centre)

On Friday, the Broncos hit the road to face the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre in the sixth meeting between the two East Division rivals. Swift Current has yet to solve Prince Albert this season, entering the game 0-5 against the Raiders.

Prince Albert comes in with a 27-5-4-0 record and a five-game win streak of their own. The Raiders are particularly tough at home, boasting one of the league's best home records at 12-1-2-0. Defensively, Prince Albert has been elite, allowing just 94 goals against, the second fewest in the WHL.

Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7:00 PM vs. Red Deer Rebels (InnovationPlex)

The Broncos wrap up the week back at home on Saturday night against the Red Deer Rebels. This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with Swift Current holding an 0-1-1 record so far. Both previous matchups were tight, including a 4-3 overtime loss and a 3-1 defeat.

Red Deer enters the week with an 11-20-2-2 record and is 1-8-1-0 in its last 10 games. With valuable Eastern Conference points on the line, Saturday's matchup looms large for the Broncos as they look to capitalize at home and continue climbing the standings.







