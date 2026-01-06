Papa Johns and the CHL Launch "Champions of Tomorrow"

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - Papa Johns Canada and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are proud to announce the launch of the Papa Johns Champions of Tomorrow Program, a new national initiative designed to support and celebrate the next generation of Canadian hockey players on and off the ice.

At the centre of the program is the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship, a $25,000 award presented to one youth hockey player in Canada who embodies leadership, perseverance, and community spirit. The winner of this scholarship will also receive a VIP trip for two to the Championship Weekend of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., where they'll be recognized on junior hockey's biggest stage.

From January 6 through June 30, 2026, Papa Johns will donate $1 for every order of $35 or more placed with the promo code CHLCHAMPS, contributing up to $100,000 in total. These funds will first support the $25,000 Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship, with all remaining contributions directed to provincial youth hockey initiatives across Canada, including equipment access, development opportunities, and community programs.

The scholarship is open to youth under 18 as of March 31, 2026, who are actively playing minor, school, or community hockey in Canada and are nominated by an adult (18+) such as a parent, guardian, coach, teacher, or mentor. Nominations will be accepted online from January 6 through March 31, 2026, at contests.chl.ca/papajohns. A joint judging panel from Papa Johns and the CHL will review eligible nominations, with the scholarship recipient to be publicly announced by May 1, 2026.

"It's easy to cheer for a champion once they've made it - we want to cheer for them at the start," said Michael Prentice, Senior Franchise Growth Director at Papa Johns. "Through our partnership with the CHL, the Champions of Tomorrow Program provides meaningful support for young Canadians pursuing their goals on and off the ice."

"Across the CHL, we see every day the character and passion that define our fans, players, and communities in 61 cities from coast to coast to coast," added Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. "As a league built on community support and player development, we're proud to partner with Papa Johns on an initiative that invests in grassroots hockey and celebrates the young people who represent the best of our game."

For the CHL, the Champions of Tomorrow Program builds on a long-standing commitment to education and life beyond the rink. Over the decades, Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey Leagues (QMJHL) clubs have collectively invested more than $100 million in post-secondary education for graduating players. In 2024-25 alone, 975 CHL graduates enrolled at post-secondary institutions, supported by over $7.68 million in scholarships awarded to WHL, OHL, and QMJHL players.

That focus on education also underpins the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program, first established as part of the 2022 Memorial Cup in Saint John, N.B. Designed to support students pursuing post-secondary education in Memorial Cup host communities, the program annually awards two (2) $5,000 academic scholarships for five years following each tournament. These scholarships, which reflect the CHL's commitment to academic excellence, community engagement, and lasting legacy, will continue as the Memorial Cup travels to future host cities, including Kelowna.

For full details on the Champions of Tomorrow Program, eligibility information, and the official rules, please visit contests.chl.ca/papajohns.







