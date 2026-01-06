Oil Kings Acquire Picks from Rockets for Alcos

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded 2006-born defenceman Parker Alcos, a third-round pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, and a 2028 seventh-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, a 2026 third-round WHL Prospects Draft pick (originally belonging to Prince George), and a 2027 second-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick.

"It is never an easy decision to move a player who has been a part of your organization for a long time," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "With the recent acquisitions on our back end, we had to make a corresponding move to get our numbers in the right spot. We are proud of the steps he was able to make with our Club and we are happy he will get the opportunity to play for the Memorial Cup and continue his development close to home and his NHL team in Vancouver. It has been great working with Parker over the last 3 seasons and watching him grow as a player and person. We would like to thank him for his professionalism and dedication to the organization and wish him all the best in Kelowna"

Alcos was originally a signed prospect by the Oil Kings in 2022 and has played 167 games across four seasons, scoring four goals and adding 40 assists for 44 points.

He was drafted in the sixth-round, 189th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The Oil Kings will be in Swift Current to take on the Broncos on Wednesday.

