Oil Kings Recall Hejda, Re-Assign Wouters
Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda, and re-assigned 2010-born defenceman Holden Wouters.
Hejda joins the club from Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep and recently competed in the Circle K Classic where he had three assists in seven games. In 17 games this season, Hejda has two goals and seven assists for nine points.
Wouters returns to St. George's School U18 Prep where he has 11 points in 16 games. Wouters played in two games with the Oil Kings coming out of the holiday break.
