Raiders Acquire Cootes in Blockbuster Trade with Thunderbirds

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired 18-year old forward Braeden Cootes from the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Raiders also acquired a 2026 4th round pick, a 2026 6th round pick, and a 2028 2nd round pick (conditional).

In exchange, the Raiders have traded away forward Ethan Bibeau, prospects Knox Burton, Diego Gutierrez, and Tripp Fischer. Seattle also picks up a 2026 1st round pick, a 2026 2nd round pick, a 2027 3rd round pick, and a 2028 1st round pick.

The trade has 12 pieces all together.

Cootes is a first round NHL draft pick, selected by the Vancouver Canucks 15th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. He started the season with the Canucks, but was sent back to the Thunderbirds after three games. Since then, the Sherwood Park, AB product has 23 points (10G-13A) in 17 games with the T-Birds. He is fresh off a World Juniors stint with Team Canada in 2026, where he captured bronze.

In 148 career WHL games, Cootes has 122 points (50G-72A). The 6'0, 183lb forward is disciplined as well, logging just 36 career penalty minutes, and just one minor penalty this season.

Heading to Seattle, Ethan Bibeau played in 81 games as a Raider. He had 24 total points (10G-14A), along with 63 penalty minutes. After missing the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Bibeau logged one goal and three assists in 15 games.

Knox Burton and Diego Gutierrez are 16-year-old prospects, while Tripp Fischer is a 15-year-old prospect.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.