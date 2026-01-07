Raiders Acquire Cootes in Blockbuster Trade with Thunderbirds
Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired 18-year old forward Braeden Cootes from the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Raiders also acquired a 2026 4th round pick, a 2026 6th round pick, and a 2028 2nd round pick (conditional).
In exchange, the Raiders have traded away forward Ethan Bibeau, prospects Knox Burton, Diego Gutierrez, and Tripp Fischer. Seattle also picks up a 2026 1st round pick, a 2026 2nd round pick, a 2027 3rd round pick, and a 2028 1st round pick.
The trade has 12 pieces all together.
Cootes is a first round NHL draft pick, selected by the Vancouver Canucks 15th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. He started the season with the Canucks, but was sent back to the Thunderbirds after three games. Since then, the Sherwood Park, AB product has 23 points (10G-13A) in 17 games with the T-Birds. He is fresh off a World Juniors stint with Team Canada in 2026, where he captured bronze.
In 148 career WHL games, Cootes has 122 points (50G-72A). The 6'0, 183lb forward is disciplined as well, logging just 36 career penalty minutes, and just one minor penalty this season.
Heading to Seattle, Ethan Bibeau played in 81 games as a Raider. He had 24 total points (10G-14A), along with 63 penalty minutes. After missing the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Bibeau logged one goal and three assists in 15 games.
Knox Burton and Diego Gutierrez are 16-year-old prospects, while Tripp Fischer is a 15-year-old prospect.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Thunderbirds Acquire Combination of Players and Picks for Braeden Cootes - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Raiders Acquire Cootes in Blockbuster Trade with Thunderbirds - Prince Albert Raiders
- Broncos Sign Archer Cooke - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Sign Mahlon Wiley to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Vees: 01/06/25 - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Acquire Picks from Rockets for Alcos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chadi Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Papa Johns and the CHL Launch "Champions of Tomorrow" - WHL
- Giants Acquire L.A. Kings Pick, Defenceman Will Sharpe from Rockets - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Acquire Overage Forward Ty Halaburda - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Acquire Sotheran from Winterhawks for Tsakumis, Picks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire First and Fourth Round Picks Along with Defenseman Niko Tsakumis for Carter Sotheran - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Recall Hejda, Re-Assign Wouters - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Pats Captain McNutt Commits to Bentley University - Regina Pats
- 41 Past & Present CHL Players Capture Medals at 2026 World Juniors - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince Albert Raiders Stories
- Raiders Acquire Cootes in Blockbuster Trade with Thunderbirds
- Hildebrand Named WHL Goalie of the Year
- Rudolph Named to Canada's Roster for U-18 Men's World Hockey Championship
- Raiders Name Ryan McDonald Interim Head Coach
- Raiders Acquire Kovacevic from Warriors