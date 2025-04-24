Rudolph Named to Canada's Roster for U-18 Men's World Hockey Championship
April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
The Prince Albert Raiders are proud to announce that defenceman Daxon Rudolph has been named to Team Canada's roster for the 2025 U-18 Men's World Hockey Championship.
The tournament is already underway (Apr. 23-May. 3), with four games completed. Canada kicks their tournament off today at 3pm in Allen, Texas when they battle Slovakia.
In his rookie season in the WHL, Rudolph scored seven goals and added 34 assists for 41 points. His strong regular season translated into the playoffs, where the Lacombe, AB product had a goal and 11 assists in 11 games.
The last time Rudolph wore the maple leaf, he won a gold medal alongside teammate Riley Boychuk and head coach Ryan McDonald at the 2024 U-17 World Hockey Challenge.
