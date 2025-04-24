Sawchyn Named to Team Canada's World Under-18 Roster
April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Hockey Canada announced today their roster for the World Under-18 Hockey Championships in Frisco and Allen, Texas featuring Oil Kings forward Lukas Sawchyn.
Sawchyn is ranked 69th among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. In 66 games this past season, Sawchyn had 15 goals and 40 assists for 55 points.
His 40 assists are the second-most all-time by an Oil Kings rookie, and his 55 points are tied for second most by an Oil Kings rookie. In five playoff games, Sawchyn scored two goals and added one assist for three points.
Sawchyn and Team Canada begin their tournament against Slovakia tonight at 3 p.m..
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025
- 25 CHL Players to Represent Canada at 2025 U18 World Championship - WHL
- Playoff Series Preview - Round 3 vs Lethbridge - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Reschny and Verhoeff Named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship - Victoria Royals
- Hurricanes to Meet Tigers in Eastern Conference Championship Series - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Landon DuPont Wins WHL Rookie of the Year Award - Everett Silvertips
- Sawchyn Named to Team Canada's World Under-18 Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Silvertips Defenceman DuPont Wins Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year - WHL
- Rudolph Named to Canada's Roster for U-18 Men's World Hockey Championship - Prince Albert Raiders
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Carson Carels - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Eliminated from WHL Playoffs in Game 7 - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Sawchyn Named to Team Canada's World Under-18 Roster
- Fiddler Named to Team U.S.A for World Under-18 Hockey Championships
- Three Former Oil Kings Set to Play in Stanley Cup Playoffs
- Four Oil Kings Named in NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings
- Worthington Signs Amateur Tryout with Manitoba Moose in AHL