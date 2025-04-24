Sawchyn Named to Team Canada's World Under-18 Roster

Hockey Canada announced today their roster for the World Under-18 Hockey Championships in Frisco and Allen, Texas featuring Oil Kings forward Lukas Sawchyn.

Sawchyn is ranked 69th among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. In 66 games this past season, Sawchyn had 15 goals and 40 assists for 55 points.

His 40 assists are the second-most all-time by an Oil Kings rookie, and his 55 points are tied for second most by an Oil Kings rookie. In five playoff games, Sawchyn scored two goals and added one assist for three points.

Sawchyn and Team Canada begin their tournament against Slovakia tonight at 3 p.m..

