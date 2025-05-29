Oil Kings Sign Eighth Overall Pick Kokkoris to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

May 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2025 eighth overall pick Chirstopher Kokkoris to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Kokkoris, a 2010-born defenceman out of Langley, B.C. was selected in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft out of Yale Hockey Academy's U15 Prep team in the CSSHL.

"He's a formidable presence on the back end and we really think he has the potential to (18:16:13) be a pillar on our back end for years to come," said Oil Kings Director of Scouting Michael Chan. "With Chris, we see a very long, rangy defenceman. He's got very good skating ability for his size. Chris has a bit of an intimidation factor in his own end, but he's able to make plays with the puck and contribute and eat up a lot of minutes."

Listed at 6'6", 165lbs, Kokkoris scored four goals and added 33 assists for 37 points in 34 games this season with Yale Hockey Academy. His 33 assists ranked him tied for fourth among CSSHL U15 defencemen. He also added two points in four playoff games and played in three games with the Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep squad.

This season, Kokkoris was named to the CSSHL U15 B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. In 2023/2024, he was named to the CSSHL U15 AAA First All-Star Team for the B.C./U.S. Division.

