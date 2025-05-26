Oil Kings Sign Andrew O'Neill to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

May 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2007-born forward Andrew O'Neill to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

O'Neill, out of Fargo, ND, U.S.A, has played the last two seasons with the U.S. National U17 and U18 teams. This year, with the U18 team, he tallied 15 points in 59 games. O'Neill, listed at 6'2", 194 lbs, also represented the United States at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships with current Oil King Blake Fiddler as the U.S. won bronze.

"Andrew skates extremely well, makes a lot of great plays out there," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "He's a guy that I think is going to compliment a lot of the players we currently have on our team and anytime you can add a player of his profile that's 18 years old, right into your lineup, it's huge for the organization."

This season, O'Neill also played in both games at the CHL/U.S.A Prospects Challenge.

O'Neill has also suited up in 64 games with the U.S. National Development Program Junior team, playing USHL competition over the last two seasons, scoring four goals and adding 9 assists for 13 points.

O'Neill also played for Team U.S.A. at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2023/2024, earning one assist in seven games as the U.S. won silver.

The 18-year-old is ranked 81st among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft and also has a commitment to the University of North Dakota.

-

