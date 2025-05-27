Oil Kings Sign Second Overall Pick Wouters to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2025 second overall pick Holden Wouters to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Wouters, a 2010-born defenceman out of Vancouver, B.C. was selected in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft out of St. Georges School U15 Prep team in the CSSHL.

"We're very excited as an organization to sign Holden," said Oil Kings Director of Scouting Michael Chan. "He brings a lot of size and skill to the back end, he can play on both ends of the rink, he understands the game and we see him as a player that's going to continue to develop with our program."

Listed at 6'2', 174lbs, Wouters had 41 points this season in 29 games with St. Georges, and added two points in three playoff games. His 41 points ranked fourth among defencemen in the CSSHL U15 level, while his 12 goals were fifth among blueliners. At the John Reid Memorial Tournament in St. Albert, Wouters had two assists in five games.

He was named to the CSSHL U15 B.C. Division First All-Star Team.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2025-26 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.