Blades Sign U.S. Priority Draft Pick Max Suter

May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the signing of 2010-born forward Max Suter to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Phoenix, AZ product was drafted by the Blades in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft.

"Being signed into the WHL by the Saskatoon Blades is a dream come true," said Suter, "Hearing my name called, is a memory I will have forever. I am excited to a part of this great organization and cannot wait to play for the Blades."

Suter thrived in the spotlight when he scored five goals and one assist in five games at the John Reid Memorial Tournament last January. The 5-foot-8 forward registered a pair of goals and assists in four games with the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League's (T1EHL) Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA. Suter added two goals and three assists in four playoff games as well.

"We're extremely excited that Max and his family have committed to the Blades for his junior hockey development," said Blades general manager and president, Colin Priestner, "I truly believe the sky is the limit for him given his hockey IQ, skill set, and playmaking abilities are all elite. With a late December birthday, he's just scratching the surface physically. He reminds me in a lot of ways of a forward version of Brayden Klimpke for where he is at physically and where we think he will get to."

The Blades are happy to welcome the Suter family to the organization and community of Saskatoon, and look forward to working with Max on achieving his goals under Dan DaSilva's coaching staff.







