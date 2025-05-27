Medicine Hat Tigers Advance to 2025 Memorial Cup Final

May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release









Ryder Ritchie and the Medicine Hat Tigers

(Medicine Hat Tigers) Ryder Ritchie and the Medicine Hat Tigers(Medicine Hat Tigers)

Rimouski, Que. - One. More. Game.

For the first time since 2007, the Medicine Hat Tigers will compete in the Memorial Cup Final.

The Tigers punched their ticket straight to the ultimate game of the 2024-25 season with a thunderous 3-1 win over the OHL Champion London Knights on Tuesday night.

Medicine Hat scored three unanswered goals to secure the win after trailing early, while 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP Harrison Meneghin was named Player of the Game after steering aside 25 of 26 shots for a .972 save percentage.

"I think that London probably outplayed us tonight," General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins said postgame. "They started quick. They had a really good start to their game. They've got a lot of talented players over there. I thought the difference tonight was Meneghin for us. I think he was outstanding in that- even a little bit more than outstanding."

Mathew Ward, who was acquired in a trade with the Kamloops Blazers on May 9, 2024, scored the game-winning goal and used every inch of his 5-foot-9 frame to dish out a physical, antagonistic game and bag the game-winning goal.

"It probably ranks number one," the veteran said of the game-winner after playing his penultimate junior hockey game. "You don't sit around dreaming about playing that final game. You dream about winning it. I don't know if Willie remembers, but he sent me a text when he traded for me and said he wants to win that final game. Not just be there."

London drew first blood on an early power play as San Jose prospect Kasper Halttunen tipped a blast from fellow Shark Sam Dickinson.

Florida Panthers pick Hunter St. Martin earned one of Medicine Hat's first grade-A opportunities as he rocked a puck off the back boards and batted it high into the chest of former Saskatoon Blades netminder Austin Elliott.

The Knights would carry their 1-0 lead into the second frame.

As Medicine Hat has proven all season, any player can contribute at any time.

First-year Tigers forward Ethan Neutens stepped up for the equalizer as he lingered low to the goal line to fire a Tanner Molendyk rebound behind the netminder just over five minutes into the period.

Molendyk, a 2023 first-round pick of the Nashville Predators, now has three assists in the tournament.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect and 2025 WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player Harrison Meneghin lived up to the billing as he racked up a pile of highlight-reel saves.

He kicked out the right pad to deny Dickinson on a partial breakaway before stoning Washington Capitals prospect Cam Allen on a full-fledged one-on-one duel.

It would all come down to the final 20 minutes at the Sun Life Financial Coliseum.

Medicine Hat's third line went back to work as Neutens worked the puck down low for alternate captain Mathew Ward.

Trade deadline acquisition Misha Volotovskii touched the puck back to Ward in the slot and stretched beyond a sprawling Elliott to sweep the puck home for the Tigers' first lead of the night.

"I thought they were outstanding tonight," Desjardins said of his third line. "I said in the dressing room after the first they were our best line. I said it after the second, they were our best line, and after the game, I said they're our best line. I thought throughout the night, they battled hard."

From there, the Tigers and Knights traded blows and prime scoring opportunities.

London fought to take advantage of a late power play and empty net, but Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie snapped the puck down the ice to pot his tournament-leading fourth goal and seal the final 3-1 score.

Elliott stopped 26 of 28 shots in the loss.

London now awaits the winner of Wednesday's rematch of the 2025 QMJHL Championship Series as the host Rimouski Oceanic and Moncton Wildcats hit the ice in the round-robin finale on Wednesday, May 28 at 5:00 p.m. MST.

Medicine Hat will battle to lift the CHL's top prize on Sunday, June 1, at 5:00 p.m. MST.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.