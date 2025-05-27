Blades Announce Individual Team Award Winners for 2024-25 Season

May 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades held their annual year-end, Season Ticket Holder barbecue Tuesday, reflecting on a season that defied expectations outsiders set out at the start of the season. The club recognized the efforts of several Blades players from the 2024-25 season, unveiling individual team awards at the event.

Here are the winners of the 2024-25 Individual Team Awards

Most Improved Award (Ethan McCallum)

Hardest Worker Award (Rowan Calvert)

Most Gentlemanly Award (Hayden Harsanyi)

Bently Memorial Academic Award (Isaac Poll)

Community Minded Award (Ben Saunderson)

Unsung Hero Award (Jordan Martin)

Rookie of the Year Award (Cooper Williams)

Forward of the Year Award (Cooper Williams)

Tanner Molendyk Award (Ben Saunderson)

Fan Choice Award (Hunter Laing)

MVP Award (Evan Gardner)







