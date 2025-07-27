Blades Goalie Gardner Named to 2026 World Junior Championship Summer Showcase

July 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades goalie Evan Gardner has been named to Hockey Canada's 2026 World Junior Championship Summer Showcase next week.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect enjoyed an impressive sophomore Western Hockey League (WHL) season with the Bridge City Bunch posting a 22-13-4-1 record and 2.82 goals against average (GAA). The 6-foot-1 netminder's .911 save percentage (SV%) was fifth-best across the WHL, while his three shutouts were tied for fourth. Gardner boasts a 44-18-4-3 record, .917 SV%, and 2.46 GAA in 74 games across two seasons with the Blades. The Fort St. John, BC native's seven career shutouts is tied for the third most in franchise history alongside Stanley Cup Champion Braden Holtby.

Gardner has high-pressure experience after he assumed the Blades' starting role in the club's run to Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The then rookie netminder went 10-1-3 in the playoffs with a .910 SV%, 2.33 GAA, and one shutout.

The veteran goalie is a back-to-back WHL Humanitarian of the Year finalist in 2024 and 2025. Gardner also received two WHL Goalie of the Week nods in the 2024-25 season and was named the WHL's Goaltender of the Month last November.

The Blades saw two members represent their country at the 2025 World Junior Championships in Ottawa. Former Saskatoon defenceman and Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk represented the maple leafs, while 2025 NHL draft-eligible forward David Lewandowski sporting the German colours. The showcase takes place from Sunday, July 27 - Saturday, Aug. 2.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.