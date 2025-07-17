Blades Forward Williams Invited to Hockey Canada's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades forward Cooper Williams has been invited to Hockey Canada's 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp. This marks the first time the pending Western Hockey League sophomore will represent the maple leaf on an international stage.

Williams was at the forefront of the Blades' young core this past campaign, helping the Bridge City Bunch qualify for a sixth consecutive postseason. The Calgary, AB native finished second in WHL rookie scoring with 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points. Williams was the only Blade besides 20-year-old defenceman Grayden Siepmann to appear in all 68 games and finished with the second-best +/- on the team at +19. The 6-foot forward's point total was the third-most by a Blades rookie in the last 25 years and led all 2008-born WHL players.

The left-handed shot set the tone early with a seven-game point streak to begin his WHL career. Williams scored four goals and six assists through that span, helping the Blades to a 5-1-1-0 start. Fans got a glimpse of what was to come for the 16-year-old forward in the team's home opener on September 21 at SaskTel Centre, scoring his first career WHL goal along with two assists in a 9-3 win against the Swift Current Broncos.

In 37 games following the Christmas break, Williams led the way offensively with 15 goals and 20 assists in 37 games. The rookie's efforts helped the Blades be within one win of the East Division championship in the final game of the regular season. Williams was named WHL Rookie of the Week on two separate occasions in 2024-25 and was named the league's top rookie in March.

The selection camp, set for Tuesday, July 29 - Friday, August 1 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, ON, include a pair of Red-White games. Following camp, Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will practice at MET Arena in Szekesfehervar, HUN, from Sunday, August 3 - Wednesday, August 6. The team will take on Hungary's national under-20 team on Thursday, August 7 in Budapest and Slovakia on Saturday, August 9 at Easton Arena in Piestany as part of its pre-tournament schedule.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is tentatively scheduled to take place August 11 - August 16 in Brno, CZE and Trenčín, SVK.







